THERE have been 116 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area in the last 24 hours, as well as new cases in North and East Yorkshire.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that the 116 further cases brings the total for the City of York Council area to 1,699.
There have been 137 new cases of the virus confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there up to 4,457.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, there have been 80 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total there to 2,424.
There have been 14,542 new cases of the virus recorded in the UK overnight, bringing the total up to 530,113.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.
