SPORTS activities at the historic York RI centre are set to return, the organisation has announced.

The Press reported last month how four of the five sites run by the charity York RI CIO (Railway Institute - Charitable Incorporated Organisation) had reopened, but the sports centre in Queen’s Street remained closed to members of the public.

Now Sean Heslop, chair of York RI CIO Trustees, which has existed in York for more than 100 years, said that the charity has agreed that it “may be possible to restart some sports in a Covid-19 secure way in the sports centre”.

In a letter to stakeholders, Mr Heslop added: “Our lease of Queen Street ended in March 2019 and although we had no guarantee of ongoing availability, our long term plan was to agree to a new lease to which the charity committed to consolidate all activities into a newly developed sports centre.

“However, due to the pandemic our Queen Street site was forced to close in March, resulting in a total loss of income and jeopardising the long-term future of the whole RI charity.

“Our committee continues to work on the viability of reopening as activities will need to be on a much reduced scale from normal. Activities will be led, organised and resourced by the section members and be compliant with the National Governing Bodies direction.

“Our hope is that we will be able to announce some limited consolidating of the sports centre within the next few weeks.”

Mr Heslop added: “However, it is with regret I must advise that our Queen Street site committee have decided that it is not viable to reopen the main building and bar at 22 Queen Street in a way that doe not jeopardise the York RI CIO.”

The news comes as York’s coronavirus rate has nearly doubled - and health chiefs are expecting to find out this week whether the city has been placed on the Government watch list.

Last Thursday the city’s director of public health said the rate had reached 61.25 per 100,000 - a level that caused concern and fears that York was at risk of being put into lockdown.

But on Monday, City of York Council confirmed the rate has jumped to 114.43 cases per 100,000 as a result of a technical glitch in the national Test and Trace system.

Last month Mr Heslop told The Press the charity is currently in discussions with Network Rail about extending the 20-year lease, which concluded last year.

In a letter to stakeholders, he said: “We have been discussing a long lease with Network Rail which should give us the certainty of tenure once the building has been re-developed.

“We have been in discussion with the partners to progress the feasibility of such a development happening.”

He added: “The trustees of York RI CIO need to be confident that we can survive the current Covid-19 situation and the York Station project.”