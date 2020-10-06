KEY workers are being offered discounts at a new development in York.
Developer Caedmon Homes is offering discounts of up to five per cent on two-bedroom apartments, which range in prices from £295,000 to £360,000, at St John’s Mews.
The development includes 29 one, two and three-bed apartments, more than half of which are sold.
Paul Brown, director of Easingwold-based Caedmon, said the saving of up to £18,000 was a 'special thank you to the selfless key workers during Covid-19'.
“This is of particular relevance to our St John’s Mews development, because it is less than 10 minutes walking district from York Hospital, where so many of our brave York and North Yorkshire key workers are based. It is our way of demonstrating how valued these workers are.
“This discount, combined with the relaxation of Stamp Duty, make the two-beds in particular a real bargain."
The St Johns Mews show flat is available for weekday and weekend pre-booked viewings.