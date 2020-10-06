A RANGE of up to 20 classic British real ales will be available at three Wetherspoon pubs during their 17-day real ale festival.
The Postern Gate in Piccadilly and The Punchbowl in Blossom Street, both in York, together with The Giant Bellflower in Gowthorpe, Selby, will each be hosting the festival from Friday, October 9 to Sunday, October 25 inclusive.
The beers will be priced at £1.69 a pint.
The festival line-up includes Thornbridge Jaipur IPA, Greene King Abbot Reserve, Shepherd Neame Bishops Finger, Theakston Old Peculier, Wychwood Hobgoblin, Adnams Ghost Ship, Exmoor Gold and Hook Norton Old Hooky.
The Punchbowl manager Tracy Lovett said: "The festival is a great celebration of classic British ales. It will allow us to showcase these superb beers over a 17 day period and also support British brewers.
"All the beers will be available at great value for money prices."
Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available on the Wetherspoon app.
All ales will be available to order via the Wetherspoon app or at the bar in the pub.