THE first death related to Covid-19 since June has been recorded at a hospital within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England confirm that the one further death on October 3 sadly takes the total for the York trust to 215.
This is the first death recorded in the trust since June 18, over 15 weeks ago.
The death was recorded at York Hospital. The trust also includes Scarborough.
There have been a further 17 deaths related to Covid-19 in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 50 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 30,226.
Patients were aged between 42 and 96 years old. All but four patients, aged 76, 80, 82 and 92, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from October 1 to October 5, with the majority being on or after October 3.
Their families have been informed.
