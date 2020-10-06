THE trial has begun of a York man accused of carrying out a murder more than 10 years ago.
David Roustaby, 45, of Rawcliffe Lane, York, is alleged to have killed David Clarke in 2007.
A jury was sworn in to hear the case at Leeds Crown Court today (Tuesday).
They were then sent home for the rest of the day.
Richard Wright QC is expected to open the prosecution case on Wednesday.
Roustaby is alleged to have murdered 43-year-old Mr Clarke, of Huntington Road, York, between April 16 and April 19, 2007.
Several anti-coronavirus precautions are in place to protect everyone taking part in the trial.
Clear perspex shields have been erected to shield jurors, lawyers and court staff and extensive cleaning and social distancing measures are being carried out.
Kama Melly QC leads the defence team of lawyers and the trial is before Mr Justice Goss.
Comments are closed on this article.