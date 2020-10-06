POLICE have launched an appeal after a bike was stolen from a residential flat in York last week.
Between 5 - 8pm on September 27, an individual gained entry to the flat at Winchester House in Lowther Terrace, York and took a pedal cycle without the owner’s permission.
The bike is described as a Giant 18inch frame mountain bike with a bright blue frame, white wheels, blue pedals, black and blue handlebars, black and silver grips and Schwalkbe table top tyres.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident in particular, anyone who may have seen the bike or may know where it is now located.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 1787 Hodgson.
You can also email Sophie.Hodgson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12200170333
