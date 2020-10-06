POLICE have launched an appeal for witnesses or dashcam footage after a collision near Scarborough Railway Station.
The incident happened between 1.10 - 1.20pm on October 3, when a silver BMW 3 Series collided with a grey Ford Fiesta on Westborough, just opposite Scarborough station.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and in particular. They are looking for witnesses or any dashcam footage of the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 197 Jason Brooks.
You can also email jason.brooks@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12200173806.