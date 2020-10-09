From 'sensational' mince pies to some of the best tasting coffee in the region, some North Yorkshire food producers have scooped themselves a Great Taste award (or two) this year.

Great Taste is regarded as one of the world’s most trusted food and drink awards- if you see a Great Taste logo on any products, it’s likely to be exceptional.

Out of a massive 12,777 entries , 42% were awarded with a Great Taste accolade - and 66 were awarded to North Yorkshire producers.

How is food rated?



This year’s food, drinks and treats were found by a group of judges who have been putting their tastebuds to the test since the first week of lockdown.

Judges at the Great Taste Awards

Awards are based on a variety of factors, from the texture and appearance to the quality of ingredients.

3-star: Extraordinarily tasty foods – only around 1.5% of products are awarded a 3-star each year – don’t leave the shop without buying it!

2-star: Above and beyond delicious – 10% of entries will achieve this rating

1-star: A food that delivers fantastic flavour. Approximately 30% of entries will achieve this rating each year.

North Yorkshire’s Great Taste winners

Three North Yorkshire producers received a top three-star accolade for their food and drink products.

Christmas is fast approaching, which means it’s time to start stocking up on mince pies.

One company, Thomas The Baker, has produced some luxury mince pies with a three-star Great Taste award.

“These sensationally pretty little mince pies are fabulous in every way” said one judge, as the panel revelled in this product’s “lovely Viennese topping, contrasting beautifully with the short pastry below, and a filling that leaves most mincemeats back in the dark ages with its fresh originality and deftness of touch.”

Thomas the Baker Heavenly Sweet Mince Pies Awarded 3 Star Great Taste Award

If savoury products are your idea of heaven, then Dovecote Park Limited’s roasting joint could be perfect for you.

The no. 1 Dry Aged Sirloin of Beef Roasting Joint was also given a three star rating- and you can grab yours in Waitrose.

This attractive joint raised expectations with its “deeply mineral and meaty aroma” and didn’t disappoint, as the panel revelled in its “exceptional flavour running all the way through the joint from the crust.” This product was described by one judge as “the best thing I’ve tasted for some time.”

Rounton Coffee’s Two Stories is also a three-star product which can be enjoyed both hot and cold.

We are delighted to have been given a constellation of stars in the 2020 Great Taste Awards, with 3 stars for Two Stories, and 1 star each for Daybreak and Bosque Lya! 🎉⁣

⁣

We are delighted to have been given a constellation of stars in the 2020 Great Taste Awards, with 3 stars for Two Stories, and 1 star each for Daybreak and Bosque Lya! 🎉⁣

⁣

To read more about the awards and what they mean to us, head to the blog

Judges described it as a “really funky and versatile coffee”, praised for its inviting aroma and “big mouthful of flavours”.

Many North Yorkshire’s food and drink items were also awarded with two gold stars meaning they were above and beyond delicious.

If you want to wow guests with your next cheese board, Shepherds Purse Cheeses’ Northern Blue received high praise at the Great Taste Awards, as did The Ribblesdale Cheese Company 1978’s Ribbledale Goatisan.

On the other end of the food spectrum is Birdgate Chocoalte’s 3.4 bar- it will set you back £4.50, but you will get a taste of a truly luxe milk chocolate bar, filled with caramel and ganache.

If you enjoy an alcoholic drink, then make sure to support these local brands by purchasing their award-winning tipples.



Raisthorpe Manor Fine Foods Limited’s Raisthorpe Damson Gin and Whitby Distillery’s Bramble & Bay and Origianal Edition gin, all received the accolade.

Richmond’s Spirit of Swaledale also produced an award-winning tipple with their Spirit of Swaledale Moorland Gin- this is described as a “fresh and fragrant” blend with “strong juniper notes”.

Clayden’s also fared well at the Great Taste Awards, scooping two gold stars for their Apple 5° and their Elderflower 10°.

Finally, for something a little different, Carthy & Black Espresso Gin Cream Liqueur from Intercontinental Brands also scooped two gold stars; it has subtle grapefruit citrus notes and velvety vanilla finish.

Great Taste Awards- One-star winners

In North Yorkshire, 51 products received a one star rating.

Local brands such as The Yorkshire Provender and Just- Delicious and were praised for their quality products.

