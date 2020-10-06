A NORTH Yorkshire hospice has taken the decision to sell an old building, formerly used as a day care facility.
Saint Catherine’s Hospice has announced that it will be selling the bungalow in Mulgrave Crescent in Whitby.
This building was bought to be used as a day care facility in 1995 but has been closed since 2015 following a review of day care services. The building was originally a home and adaptations were made to enable a day care to run from the venue.
Mike Wilkerson, Saint Catherine’s chief executive, said: “We are committed to continue delivering our care within the communities of Whitby, both in people’s homes and within outpatient clinics.
“We are enormously grateful for the support of the community in Whitby, who generously fundraise for us, taking part in events and supporting our local group and shop. The money you raise continues to help us provide free care locally.”
The hospice’s community nurses, consultants, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, counsellors and social workers will continue to support patients in Whitby.