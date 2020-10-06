NEW apartments within a major city centre development have gone on sale with prices starting from £250,000.

As work progresses on the Hudson Quarter development on Toft Green, apartments in the Victoria building have now been released to the market.

Ben Hudson, from Hudson Moody, one of the joint agents, said: “The interest in new homes on this site has been very encouraging and this will only continue as the scaffolding is removed and people can see the whole development taking shape.

“With less than six months left of work to complete the whole site, we are expecting lots of interest in the Victoria building now it has been released.

“This development is unique in York and offers fantastic quality homes, in an unbeatable location.”

The Palace Capital development, which is expected to be complete in spring 2021, features four buildings around a landscaped courtyard.

Three of the buildings are residential and named after train stations - Waverley, Kings and Victoria, in a nod to the area's railway heritage. The other building is a 35,000 sq ft office building.

Apartments in Kings were released last June, with more than half already sold, and Waverley will be released later this year.

The development includes 127 apartments in total, and is opposite York Railway station.

The Victoria homes range from one bedroom to three bedrooms, with some including dedicated parking. A show two-bedroom apartment in Victoria is now open and available for viewings by appointment.

The team behind the development say interest in the site has been strong since the lockdown eased, with many features making it attractive in the current Covid situation including significant outside space and outside features and designated areas within the apartments for home working areas.

The main contractor on site is Caddick Construction.