YORK St John University said 46 "members of our university community" were self-isolating yesterday after testing positive for coronavirus.
It said all close contacts have been identified and advised to self-isolate.
"Our YSJ Covid Coordination Centre is recording all periods of self-isolation and all positive Covid-19 test results in our University community," it said.
"To monitor cases effectively, we ask students who are self-isolating to use the absence and self-isolation form hosted on the website which has been adapted to capture Covid-19 data.
"Staff are asked to report their own information (whether symptomatic, or self-isolating with no symptoms) using the Covid-19 Reporting Form on the intranet."
