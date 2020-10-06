A SERIOUS abuse allegation about a clergyman was made to the former Archbishop of York, David Hope, in 1999, who said there was “simply no possibility” of the suspect acting in this way, a damning report has found.

The case is just one cited in a report, published today (Tuesday), into the Anglican Church by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA).

The report concludes that the Church of England spent decades failing to protect some children and young people from sexual predators, preferring instead to protect its own reputation.

The Church was accused of being “in direct conflict” with its moral purpose of providing “care and love for the innocent and the vulnerable” by failing to take abuse allegations seriously, neglecting the “physical, emotional and spiritual wellbeing” of the young, and creating a culture where abusers were able to “hide”.

The report cites the case of the late Robert Waddington, who was Dean of Manchester Cathedral between 1984 and 1993, and died of cancer in 2007 amid a flurry of abuse allegations dating back more than half a century.

The inquiry heard that a “serious allegation” was made to the then-Archbishop of York David (now Lord) Hope in 1999 about Waddington, but the Archbishop said there was “simply no possibility” of the suspect acting in this way.

The Archbishop was said to have not sought further information, instead meeting with Waddington, who continued to officiate in the Diocese of York.

In December 2004, Archbishop Hope wrote to Waddington stating that he was “very pleased to note the matter is now closed”, the inquiry heard.

Inquiry chairwoman Professor Alexis Jay said: “Over many decades, the Church of England failed to protect children and young people from sexual abusers, instead facilitating a culture where perpetrators could hide and victims faced barriers to disclosure that many could not overcome.”

The inquiry heard that, from the 1940s to 2018, 390 people who were either members of the clergy or in positions of trust associated with the Church had been convicted of sexual offences against children.

The report found that in many of those cases, the Church of England failed to take the abuse seriously, and alleged perpetrators were “given more support than victims, who often faced barriers to reporting (abuse) they simply couldn’t overcome”.

The report stated: “In the past, the system of child protection was under-resourced.

“Safeguarding personnel were at times ignored and their advice overlooked, in favour of protecting the reputation of clergy and the Church.”

It said the Church of England also “struggled to develop a model for effective safeguarding within its organisational structure”.

The report acknowledged that the Church had made “considerable improvements to practices and procedures” in recent years, but identified that it needed to make further changes to existing measures.

It also included introducing a Church-wide policy on the funding and provision of support to victims and survivors of child sexual abuse concerning clergy.

In an open letter ahead of the report publication, the Archbishops of York and Canterbury apologised to survivors of abuse.

Stephen Cottrell, the recently appointed new Archbishop of York, and Justin Welby said the report would be a “very harrowing time” for those who have suffered at the hands of the Church.

“We are truly sorry for the shameful way the Church has acted and we state our commitment to listen, to learn and to act in response to the report’s findings,” they wrote.

“We cannot and will not make excuses and can again offer our sincere and heartfelt apologies to those who have been abused, and to their families, friends and colleagues.”

Last month, the Church announced it had set up a compensation pot for survivors of historic abuse by members of the clergy, reckoned to cost in the region of £200 million.