A KEEN cyclist who used to live in York has pedalled around 350 miles back to his original home city in aid of homeless charities.
Steve Atkinson cycled from his home in Bridgwater in Somerset all the way to York. It took him five days to reach York Minster, his finishing line.
The 65-year-old has raised £1,800 for homeless charities, including Kitchen for Everyone, which provides meals to the homeless and vulnerable of York.
Steve said: “‘Although it was a physical challenge I found it more of a mental challenge. A few times I took the wrong route or found cycle tracks closed. I was lucky with the weather and got no punctures. Overall it was a great experience.”
He added: “It was great to be met at York Minster just as it chimed 4pm by so many cousins from York and Darlington and friends from Kitchens for Everyone. Thank you all for your tremendous support.”
Steve is a volunteer for the homeless charitable organisation Arc in Somerset.
Some of the funds he has raised are going towards the work Arc does in supporting homeless people.
Steve still has family members who live in York and is a regular visitor to the city.
