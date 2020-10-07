A NEW app is being launched to enable coffee lovers in York to click and collect from city cafes.
Brewround aims to help independent coffee shops compete with larger chains by providing them an app while giving customers a convenient way to support local businesses.
Co-founder Jordan Newton said they hoped to launch Brewround in November and he is keen to hear from interested cafes.
Brewround customers would be able to find local venues to try, check out their menus, order on the app and collect in person. BrewRound also has a loyalty program so users can earn points and redeem at any member cafe.
Jordan said he had been in talks with coffee shops. "The reception has been really positive."
There is no joining fee or monthly fixed fees. Cafes pay a flat rate of 7.4 per cent plus 20 pence per order, to cover the payment processing, marketing and rewards program.
For details contact jordan@brewround.com