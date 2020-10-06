A THEATRE in York has announced the appointment of a new young ambassador, after their “huge,” fundraising success.

The Joseph Rowntree Theatre in the city has announced Hannah Wakelam as its first young ambassador.

Hannah, 19, was responsible for setting up and running the online ‘Yorkshire’s Got Talent’ contest, which reached its final last weekend.

Through this contest and other online competitions, she raised over £1200 for the theatre’s ‘Raise the Roof’ appeal, as well as boosting the theatre’s youth following.

Hannah said: “The support for the Yorkshire’s Got Talent competition and the money it raised blew me away.

“I absolutely love this theatre, I’ve performed in it so many times and we need it to survive so that it can exist as a training ground for young people, both on and off stage.”

Hannah approached the theatre very early on in its campaign to suggest ways that she could help it to raise funds for the ‘Raise the Roof’ appeal.

The ‘Yorkshire’s Got Talent’ online contest quickly attracted a large number of entrants and followers, and membership of its Facebook group surged to almost 4000 people.

Judges for the competition included West End stars and the winner, announced last Sunday, was local performer. Edward Atkin.

Graham Mitchell, the theatre’s events and fundraising director, said: “Hannah’s enthusiasm and support for our cause are infectious.

“She has achieved huge things in a short space of time and has brought the theatre’s appeal to the attention of thousands of local people.”

The young ambassador role will see Hannah supported by the board of trustees as she continues to raise awareness of the venue amongst younger theatregoers.

Although Yorkshire’s Got Talent may be over, Hannah continues to work with the theatre’s fundraising and marketing teams, creating online content for Facebook and Instagram.

Video tours of the theatre will soon be available to view, seen through Hannah’s eyes and explained in her words.