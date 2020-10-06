A YORK care home has been crowned the regional winner of a Gardens in Bloom competition.

The Ideal Carehomes annual contest encouraged care home staff and residents to work together to embrace their love of the great outdoors by devising and implementing revamps of their outdoor spaces.

Residents and staff at Ebor Court, Nether Poppleton, upcycled their garden furniture and make lots of upgrades, said a spokesperson. Residents helped to sand and repaint wooden furniture in a seating area, garden ornaments were restored and fun new features were added, such as fairy lights to create a serene space.

They said the home's raised bed vegetable patch gained some new winter root vegetables to grow along with an extension of the range of herbs, and residents also wanted to include lots of brightly coloured sensory flower beds, including plants with distinctive smells such as calming lavender.

‘Head gardener,’ 86-year-old resident June Falkingham, said: "I am so proud of how the garden areas turned out. We had so much fun creating such relaxing, yet fun spaces."

Home manager Shane Talbot said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be crowned the regional North Yorkshire winner. All of the credit must go to our amazing residents who embraced the competition with such gusto.

"We are extremely grateful to have had such overwhelming support from our residents families and our staff team that generously donated to our garden project. It really has been a labour of love and were so glad to see the judges were as thrilled with our garden creation as we are!’

Stacey Linn, Ideal Carehomes’ director, said: "Our judges were astonished at just how much effort and thought had clearly gone into their project and how much our residents families and friends rallied together to bring plans to life."

The home's success put it into the final round of the contest, at which a national winner will be chosen.