A TEAM of chartered accountants in York has joined forces with a national firm.

PCLG which has been in York for almost 40 years and employs 17 people at its office at Clifton Park, Shipton Road, has undergone a rebrand, following the acquisition by Fortus, a firm of business advisors and accountants.

Fortus which has 12 UK offices offers a range of services including advising on business growth, tax and accountancy, but also property and asset management, HR, talent development, business performance improvement, corporate finance and strategic planning.

PCLG directors Len Elliot, Ian Broadley and Phil Kitchen have now become directors at Fortus.

Len said: “Fortus is made up of a team of talented individuals who have an outstanding breadth and depth of expertise.

"Led by an ambitious, creative, experienced and dynamic leadership team who challenge the traditional thought processes of a historical accountancy partner model, we’re sure this is the right move for the business, and our valuable clients.”

Craig Herbert, executive director at Fortus said: “Having lived in the city for most of my adult life, I’m well aware of what businesses in York have to offer.

“Knowing the market as I do, I’m also very aware of the unique level of services we can offer to them, which, until now, simply haven’t been available in-house through one single organisation.

“We’ve taken our experience from the past to create a business for today with distinction and value in respect of both our people and our clients. Our strategy’s always been, and still is, not to hesitate and instead, drive our business forward.

“We’re always looking to invest and grow to deliver longer term sustainability, specialist thinking and better services for our clients. PCLG coming into the business in the current economic climate is evidence of this and I’m delighted that Len, Ian, Phil and their fantastic team are joining Fortus.

“This bolsters our coverage in the region to three strategic locations, Leeds, Scarborough and now York. We’re excited by what the future holds for Fortus and we look forward to working with so many ambitious business owners across the fabulous city of York.”