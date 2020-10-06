A NUMBER of high-value goods, including a motorbike, were allegedly stolen in a burglary at a farm in the Huntington area of York.
It happened just off of North Lane, towards the eastbound A64, between September 25 and 27.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The victim had various high-value goods stolen from secured shipping containers.
"Several heavy-duty padlocked gates had been broken into to access the farm.
"The suspects also broke into a caravan on a field and ransacked it looking for items to steal."
Having carried out a full inventory of the victim’s belongings, officers identified the following items had been taken:
• A white and red 249cc Honda motor bike with a distinct tiger badge on the fuel tank, reg-number L989ENB
• A tool bag containing a mixture of sheep shearing equipment and miscellaneous tools
• A red Mig gas-less welder, measuring 61cm x 20cm
• A red two stroke mini generator, recognisable by the charging cord handle which had been replaced by a black peg
North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses and information.
The force is asking for the public’s help to establish the whereabouts of these stolen goods, as well as asking other local residents to see if they too have had items stolen from their property, without them knowing.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Dominic Drumm, or email dominic.drumm@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Quote the reference number 12200170141.
