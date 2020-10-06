A YORK secondary school has recorded its first coronavirus case.
A sixth form student at Huntington School has tested positive for Covid-19.
As a result, pupils in the Year 13 student’s bubble have been asked not to come in to school today (Tuesday).
Head teacher John Tomsett said: “It is our first case and our highly effective trace and isolate system will ensure that all our students and staff remain safe.”
He said when they identify the student's close contacts within their classes, then they will confirm who has to self-isolate and who does not.
"We have already established that no teachers are required to self-isolate as a result of this positive case, due to our strict social-distancing measures between adults and students," Mr Tomsett added.
