THE University of York says it is aware of 72 'individuals within our university community' who are currently self-isolating because they have had a positive Covid-19 test.
It said that since a previous update it issued at 4.30pm on Friday, it had been notified of 51 new cases, which were included in the total of 72.
It said the figures above were based on current reporting arrangements with City of York Council and local public health teams.
"They are based on cases reported to us via our self-isolation reporting forms for students and staff, where those individuals have subsequently been tested and confirmed to have the virus," it said.
"Individuals who have reported being affected will be self-isolating in line with Government guidance and we have additional self-isolation guidance for students.
"Anyone who has been identified as being in contact with an affected person and needs to take action themselves will be contacted via track and trace mechanisms if they need to self-isolate."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment