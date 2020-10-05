TWO York primary schools have been hit by the coronavirus.
James McGann, headteacher of Woodthorpe School, has told parents that a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 today.
He said that, as the school had not been able to get Public Health guidance until tomorrow morning, all year 1 and 2 pupils should stay at home tomorrow (Tuesday).
He stressed that pupils in other years were able to attend as normal, and he would get back in touch with parents once he had received direct guidance.
Parents of children at Westfield Primary School have also been told that a pupil has been confirmed as having the illness.
Children who have been within the school bubble of the affected child have been told they should self-isolate at home until October 18, in line with national guidance.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment