EIGHT York communities had more than ten coronavirus cases confirmed in the six-day period up to last Thursday, it emerged tonight.
The largest number -19 cases - was recorded in Fulford, Heslington and the University of York, and in Holgate East.
Eighteen cases were confirmed in Clifton Without & Skelton, 16 in Poppleton, Rufforth & Askham, 15 in Osbaldwick, 14 in Heworth North & Stockton and 13 in the city centre, and 11 in Tang Hall.
There were ten cases each in Heworth South & The Groves, South Bank & Dringhouses and Westfield, Chapelfields & Foxwood.
There were nine in Clifton North, Holgate West and New Earswick, eight in Dunnington, Elvington & Wheldrake, Haxby, Rawcliffe & Clifton South and Woodthorpe & Acomb Park, seven in Acomb,
Bishopthorpe & Copmanthorpe and Fulford Road & Clementhorpe, five in Huntington, four in Wigginton and three in Strensall.
Each area is known as a 'Middle Super Output Area,' and has an average population of 7,200.