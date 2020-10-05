POLICE looking for a missing York man have searched a nature reserve without success.
Joseph Cafferkey, 72, from the Acomb area, has not been seen for several days.
Officers carried out a search of St Nicholas Fields in Tang Hall this afternoon but left the scene at just after 6pm, having not found Mr Cafferkey.
Police say his family are "very concerned" for his welfare, as his disappearance is out of character, and ask anyone who sees Mr Cafferkey, or knows where he is, to contact them straight away, by phoning 101, selecting option 1, and quoting reference number 12200173603
