A SHAKE-UP of mental health services provided by The Retreat in York is on the way to meet soaring demand in the wake of the pandemic.
The 200-year-old Quaker mental health provider - which closed inpatient services last year - says it has used the lockdown period to further hone its ambitious plans for the future.
For example, clinical teams have developed a pioneering approach to carrying out virtual online autism assessments for adults and children.
Plans have now been drawn up to:
- Move towards community focused services, online and in person, and away from location based service delivery
- Provide enhanced psychological therapy, assessment and diagnostic services for autism and ADHD
- Offer a wider range of services for children and young people, in a repurposed facility at Charles Court integrated children’s centre in Strensall early in 2021, subject to planing permission
- Expand the ‘Retreat delivery model’ to other parts of the country.
It will also continue to provide primary care mental health services to support GP practices through the pandemic and beyond.
Plans are also being drawn up to ‘re-purpose’ parts of the main Heslington Road site and allow the organisation to concentrate on more community-based and remote mental health services.
Dr Kim Bevan, chief officer for clinical services, said: “We were already in the process of redesigning our care models before Covid-19 hit but the pandemic has acted as a catalyst to speed up the next phase of our evolution. We have embraced having to think differently about how therapy and diagnostic assessments can continue amid social distancing.”