A “BULLY and a barbarian” has been jailed for subjecting his partner to more than two years of violence and fear.

Daniel Edward Bruce, 29, assaulted the woman many times, including biting her her nose and elsewhere, punching her when she was six months’ pregnant, strangling her on different occasions, including with a piece of wood, pushing her downstairs and controlling her in many ways, said Andrew Espley, prosecuting.

On one occasion, he stabbed a settee with a knife, saying “what if I hit you with this?”.

The knife caught her leg and caused a cut that needed glueing.

She covered up for him for months, lying to her work colleagues about her injuries while they saw her change from an outgoing person to one whom they advised to see a doctor for depression, said Mr Espley.

“It breaks my heart that someone I love could do this to me,” she told York Crown Court in a victim personal statement.

“It made me so scared for my life. I couldn’t tell anyone. I just wanted to hide away.”

She finally went to police when Bruce injured a vulnerable relative of hers.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told Bruce: “You are a bully and a barbarian.

“This was persistent action over a long period of time. It was conduct intended to humiliate.”

Bruce, now of Fourth Avenue, Tang Hall, pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour in a relationship and assaulting the relative.

He was jailed for 28 months and made subject for 10 years to a restraining order banning him from contacting the woman or going to the area of York where she lives.

She told the court she was scared to leave her house in case she encountered Bruce.

For Bruce, Austin Newman said: “He acknowledges his behaviour was appalling and reprehensible.

“He didn’t set out to harm, demean or belittle her.”

Bruce also accepted the relationship was over.

At the time, he had been working long hours, often on night shift and had run up debts spending on the house where the couple had lived together.

“He let his pride in the home to manifest itself in unreasonable expectations regarding tidiness and discipline at home,” said Mr Newman.