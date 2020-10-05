AN ADDITIONAL 76 coronavirus cases were confirmed in York today, with another 115 new cases in North Yorkshire.
The increases reported by Public Health England were not artificially inflated by IT problems, as happened over the weekend.
PHE said the number of cases in the City of York Council area since the start of the pandemic had risen by 76 to a total of 1,583, a rate of 751.6 per 100,000 population.
That rate compared with an average rate of 784.4 for the whole of England and of 1,076.3 for the whole of Yorkshire and The Humber.
It said the number in the North Yorkshire County Council area had risen by 115 to a total of 4,320, a rate of 699.0 per 100,000 population, and the number in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area had increased by 62 to a total of 2,344, a rate of 687 per 100,000.
Yesterday, York saw an increase of 109 cases, North Yorkshire of 239 and East Yorkshire of 96, but PHE said such increases across the country were 'artificially high' because of issues with the automated process that transferred positive cases data to PHE, which had now been resolved.
It said the cases published on Saturday and Sunday therefore included 15,841 additional cases nationwide with specimen dates between September 25 and October 2.
