Job hunters are set to benefit from a new employment programme launching today.

JETS – Job Entry Targeted Support – is dedicated to supporting people left jobless due to Covid-19.

Targeting those out of work for three months, JETS will see the Department for Work and Pensions boost support for claimants to ensure those put forward for the scheme have access to tailored, flexible support to quickly get back into employment.

The new programme, backed by a £238 million investment, will see a number of providers offer help, including specialist advice on how people can move into growing sectors, as well as CV and interview coaching.

The programme will also give job hunters the boost they need to return to employment through an action plan agreed with their personal Work Coach, peer support and opportunities to build their skills.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Therese Coffey said: “JETS will give recently unemployed people the helping hand they need to get back into work, boosting the prospects of more than a quarter of a million people across Britain.

“We have provided unprecedented support for jobs during the pandemic including through furlough and subsidising the incomes of the self-employed, doing all we can to protect peoples’ livelihoods - but sadly not every job can be saved.

“This scheme will help those left out of work as a result of Covid-19, and is one strand of our wider Plan for Jobs which will also support young people onto the jobs ladder through Kickstart, offer the training needed to pivot into new roles through our Sector Based Work Academy Programme and prepare people for getting back into work.”

The new programme is part of the Government’s Plan for Jobs, and follows the launch of the £2billion Kickstart scheme which will create thousands of new high quality jobs for young people.

To deliver the Plan, DWP is recruiting an additional 13,500 Work Coaches, doubling the total number to 27,000 this financial year.