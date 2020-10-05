MORE than 200 unused lighting columns along the A63 Selby bypass are to be removed next month.
About half the 400 street lights along that stretch of road were switched off a year ago as part of North Yorkshire County Council’s energy reduction programme, with those lighting roundabouts and junctions continuing to be lit throughout the night.
Council bosses say that since the switch-off, there have been no reported night-time accidents. They added that night-time speeds during both winter and summer months showed a marginal reduction, suggesting that the street lighting had little or no bearing on drivers’ behaviour.
Switching off the 208 lights has saved almost £20,000 in the past year and brought an annual reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of more than 30 tonnes, the council added.
County Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for highways, said: “Switching lights off along the bypass has brought a significant saving and brings this stretch into line with the rest of the A63."
The bulk of the work will be carried out overnight to minimise disruption and could take up to four weeks to complete.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment