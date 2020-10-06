YORK needs to recruit more foster carers - as the number of children aged four or younger in care has nearly doubled in the city since 2017.

Almost a quarter of children in care are now nursery school-age or younger.

And more than half of York’s looked-after children are placed outside the city.

A City of York Council meeting heard the reason for more one to four-year-olds coming into care may be that the council is intervening earlier in their lives.

Simon Fisher, principal social worker at City of York Council, said: "Traditionally we've had low numbers of children entering care but due to recalibration of the service during 2019 and 20 we've seen an increase of children coming into care.

"We've undertaken some external peer review and we feel that the right children are now coming into care.

"York does have some some unique challenges when it comes to recruiting foster carers, for instance there's the student and home stay market, house prices tend to be high and most people working does make it more difficult to recruit foster carers.

"As a result we do need to recruit more foster carers and we're seeing our foster care sufficiency being impacted."

He said the first goal of the strategy is for children and young people to be supported to stay with their families where it is safe to do so.

But a recruitment campaign has been launched by the council with the aim of signing up 15 new foster carers - and that it has already attracted a lot of interest.

Mr Fisher said professionals including teachers and healthcare workers, as well as people who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic, have responded to the campaign.

Cllr Cuthbertson, executive member for children and education, highlighted figures showing that more than half of looked-after children in York are placed outside the city.

He said: "I noticed we've got a fairly high proportion of children being placed outside York.

"Sometimes that's because there's been a court order requiring them to be placed with a connected carer who's a relative, who is not living within the city.

"Or maybe they've been moved out of the city to protect them from meeting undesirable associates who they might bump into more easily within the city."

Mr Fisher agreed there are a range of reasons for why children may be placed outside the city - but that more foster carers are still needed in York.

Anyone interested in finding out more about becoming a foster carer should visit york.gov.uk/fostering.