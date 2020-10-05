A TEENAGE boy allegedly head-butted a police officer in York city centre.

The incident happened on Peter Lane, near Spurriergate House, at around 9.45pm on Friday.

Officers approached a group of teenage boys who they believed were being drunk and disorderly, North Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesperson for the force added: "A 16-year-old boy allegedly would not co-operate with the police. It is alleged he head-butted an officer in the face while being placed in handcuffs.

"The officer and his colleagues had to use proportionate and legitimate force to detain the suspect."

A 16-year-old boy was arrested for assaulting an emergency worker and also for possession of a knife in a public place, North Yorkshire Police confirmed.

Following questioning in custody, he was released under investigation while inquiries continue.

The force said another 16-year-old boy was arrested for assaulting an emergency worker after he allegedly tried to intervene in the first arrest. He has been released under investigation.

A 14-year-old boy and a further 16-year-old boy were also arrested in connection with the incident, the force said, adding that they ran from the scene and were located at the Castle Car Park with assistance from City of York Council’s CCTV operators. They were later released without charge.

A dispersal order was issued for the remainder of the group to move away from the city centre.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Quote reference number 12200173448.