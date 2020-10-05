ONE of the first blocks in a new 1,480 student accommodation project at the University of York has been topped out in just 26 days.
The superstructure comprised 292 panels weighing a total of 1,600 tonnes, and included 100 windows, 63 bathroom pods and all stairs.
A spokesman for GRAHAM, which is leading the build as well as an investor, said the development formed a key part of the university’s ambitious ‘Campus Masterplan’ framework, designed to meet the needs of its expanding global student body.
Neil McFarlane, strategic projects director: “Topping out the first block at the University of York is a significant step forward. By embracing modern methods of construction and off-site assembly, we have been able to deliver at pace and to the highest quality.
“Once completed, the campus will offer students an exceptional level of quality accommodation onsite and reduce reliance on city centre accommodation and housing. The designs are exciting, sustainable, and will enhance the student experience at the university.”
Stephen Talboys, university director of estates and campus services, said, "In these challenging times, it is really encouraging to reach a milestone like this."