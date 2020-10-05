YORK Hospital and Scarborough Hospital are currently treating a total of 26 Covid patients - and the number is rising.

However, a spokeswoman for York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which runs both hospitals, said the increase was slow and very few were in intensive care.

Speaking after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in York has soared in recent days, she said today: “The number of patients currently in our hospitals, who have tested positive for Covid-19, is 26.

“The number of patients being admitted is slowly increasing but our hospitals are well placed to respond."

Asked if many patients were intensive care units, she said: "Most certainly the vast majority will not be in ICU."

She said staff had done an 'incredible job in exceptional circumstances' to prepare hospitals and treat those who were critically ill with the virus during the first wave.

"By adapting a similar approach, but building on the lessons we have learned, we are already planning how we will flex our hospital capacity and community services as needed to respond to an increase in hospital admissions," she said.

She added that while Covid inpatient numbers were currently low, as the hospitals headed into winter, the success of their efforts would also depend on controlling the virus in the community, including through test and trace, rapid action to control local outbreaks, and continued public support for hand hygiene and social distancing measures.