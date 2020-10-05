UP TO 25 staff and students at York St John University have tested positive for coronavirus.
All close contacts have been identified and advised to self-isolate, the university confirmed.
The Press reported last Monday that up to 10 positive cases had been confirmed among staff and students at the university.
A spokesperson for the university said: "As of Friday, October 2, there are currently fewer than 25 staff and students self-isolating following a positive Covid-19 test.
"Our YSJ Covid Coordination Centre is recording all periods of self-isolation and all positive Covid-19 test results in our university community.
"To monitor cases effectively, we ask students who are self-isolating to use the absence and self-isolation form hosted on the website which has been adapted to capture Covid-19 data.
"Staff are asked to report their own information (whether symptomatic, or self-isolating with no symptoms) using the Covid-19 Reporting Form on the intranet."
