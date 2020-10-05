AN insurance firm which was established in York more than 40 years ago has undergone a rebrand.

D E Ford Insurance Brokers, which was acquired by PIB Group in 2017, has now become PIB Insurance Brokers.

The charity insurance specialist, which employs more than 55 people, has experienced rapid growth since it formed in 2015, with more than 30 acquisitions completed since 2016.

Craig Walton, branch director said: “We’re really proud of everything we have achieved as D E Ford Insurance Brokers and we’re looking forward to the next phase in our evolution as PIB Insurance Brokers."

He added: “Our fantastic team have been integral to our success, and they will continue to provide a highly professional and friendly service to our clients, who can enjoy working with the same familiar faces.

"By moving under a single brand as PIB Insurance Brokers, we will be able to continue improving the range of services we offer to our valued clients across the UK, while drawing on the expertise of the wider PIB Group.”

The rebrand comes as part of a wider exercise that will see 11 brands within PIB Group’s Specialty division move under a single brand effective.

The move will also complement the services provided by the PIB Risk Management and PIB Employee Benefits businesses.

All 500 people employed across 30 branches in the speciality division will remain in their roles, and PIB Group hopes to create additional roles in the coming years.

Steve Redgwell, CEO of Retail Specialty at PIB Group said: “The team at D E Ford Insurance Brokers has been an important part of the North Yorkshire community and beyond for more than 40 years and we are looking forward to seeing this experience strengthen under the PIB Insurance Brokers name."

All employees will remain in their roles and keep the same contact details.