TWO York cinemas are set to close down temporarily in the wake of the decision to delay the launch of the latest Bond movie and other big films.

Cinema chain Cineworld has confirmed plans to temporarily close its sites in both the UK and the US after big studios started to delay their major film releases to wait for better audiences.

It will shut 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse theatres in the UK from this Thursday.

In York, the new Cineworld cinema opened at Monks Cross last December, and Picturehouse also runs the riverside City Screen York cinema in Coney Street.

Cineworld chief executive Mooky Greidinger said: "This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support safe and sustainable reopenings in all of our markets - including meeting, and often exceeding, local health and safety guidelines in our theatres and working constructively with regulators and industry bodies to restore public confidence in our industry.

"We are especially grateful for and proud of the hard work our employees put in to adapt our theatres to the new protocols and cannot underscore enough how difficult this decision was.

"Cineworld will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any future plans to resume operations in these markets at the appropriate time, when key markets have more concrete guidance on their reopening status and, in turn, studios are able to bring their pipeline of major releases back to the big screen."

However, a third York cinema, Vue at Clifton Moor, looks set to stay open.

Vue chief executive Tim Richards said the cinema chain will try to prevent any lay-offs, although it is suffering from the "big blow" of a lack of new major movie releases.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We're good to go. Our customers right now ... there's a pent-up demand like we've never seen before to go out and enjoy a safe environment socially with others.

"Our problem right now is we have no movies. This was a big blow for us. We're likely going to make it through; I'm concerned about the independents and the small regional operators right now that are going to really struggle and when they close they may not reopen.

"We've tried to retain all of our jobs for the 5,500 employees we have in the UK and that's still our goal. We're going to try and find a way through this. This was an industry that was not broken.

"We came into this as a very strong industry; we just need to make it through the next three or four months where there are no movies."

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey insisted there had been "a lot of support" for companies.

Asked if the Government will help the chain, she told Sky News: "One of the things Cineworld has cited is that cinemagoers want to be able to see new films coming through, as opposed to just seeing films of the past, and that's something which the whole industry can work together to deploy.

"Cineworld will have been supported throughout the year through the furlough scheme, through other ways the Government has been supporting businesses. Conscious that aspects of the main furlough scheme are coming to an end, but there is a successor scheme there.

"Cineworld ... we cannot make every economic decision for companies, it's up to them to make that choice, but I do think, frankly, there has been a lot of support in order to try and keep people in jobs, and I know that businesses recognise that.

Boris Johnson acknowledged there would be "tough times ahead" in the jobs market following the Cineworld announcement but encouraged people to go to the movies.

The Prime Minister told reporters in central London: "Obviously we hope to reduce, to keep the numbers of people who lose their jobs down as much as we can, but clearly there are going to be tough times ahead.

"That's why we've already invested £190 billion in supporting jobs, livelihoods around the country.

"Supporting local cinemas - I think we've already put £30 million in, but what I would say to people is that local cinemas do now have ways of making their shows go on in a Covid-secure way and I'd encourage people to go out to the cinema, enjoy themselves and support those businesses."