A YORK College student has been crowned champion of a virtual talent contest for Yorkshire.

Ed Atkin, 17, from York, was named the winner of Yorkshire's Got Talent after votes from the public were combined with those of judges and a West End and Broadway industry panel.

During the competition, Ed showcased a mixture of his talents, including singing and playing piano, electric and bass guitar and drums.

His winning video entry was a version of You’re The Voice, originally sang by John Farnham.

Ed, who has received £100 for his success, was also recently named one of the winners of the BBC Young Composer competition.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed being a part of the Yorkshire's Got Talent competition. It’s been a lot of fun and kept me and my family very entertained throughout lockdown.

"I never expected to win when I entered but I’m so happy to have succeeded against some very very strong talented competition.

"I’m hoping to be able to do more to support the Joseph Rowntree Theatre in the future. I think it is fair to say that without that venue, I wouldn’t be doing what I am today!”

A total of 50 acts entered the competition, which ran over a few months.

It was started by an idea from Hannah Wakelam, 19, to raise money for The Joseph Rowntree Theatre 'Raise The Roof' campaign.

The competition has raised more than £1,200 for the campaign.

Hannah commented: "I honestly can’t believe how big YGT has grown! I never thought we could raise as much as we have. So far we are at £1,260!

"This theatre is the heart of where I grew as a person and I hope people have the some opportunity for many generations to come. I’d just like to say a massive thank you to my judges and contestants who have been fantastic. A massive congratulations to our winner Ed! We have proved Yorkshire definitely does have talent."