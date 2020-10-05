FORMER York City centre-back Ben Godfrey has completed his move to Everton - possibly securing a massive financial boost for the Minstermen.
Godfrey has signed for the current Premier League leaders on a deal reportedly worth £25 million, potentially rising to £30m.
Since City inserted a sell-on clause into the deal when he signed for Norwich City in 2016, York could be in line to receive £2.5m.
This will be welcome news for the club. With fans' return to National League North games further delayed, York have been faced with the prospect of losing a valuable income stream.
