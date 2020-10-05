A NUMBER of runners will be attempting to run the world’s deepest underground marathon at the depth of 1000 metres, in up to 40 degree heat, in North Yorkshire.

Sally Orange, Scott Garnett and Jordan Wylie will be among those taking on the task on World Mental Health Day, October 10, at the world’s only Polyhalite Mine in Boulby, North Yorkshire.

The challenge is in aid of charities including SSAFA, who provide lifelong support to those currently serving, veterans and their families.

Sally served as a physiotherapy officer in the Royal Army Medical Corps for 22 years.

During this time, she was deployed to Afghanistan, where she treated severely injured troops but was medically discharged after being diagnosed with severe depression and chronic anxiety.

Her mission is deeply personal due to what she has been through in her own life.

Sally Orange, from Stafford, said: “We have called this marathon ‘Beneath the Surface’ because like mental health, you can’t see what is going on in someone else’s mind.

“I have a real understanding of how difficult poor mental health can be and want to get it to a point where it’s as normal to speak about as a common cold.

“I believe we all struggle psychologically from time to time, as it’s part and parcel of being a human being.

“Jordan and I are honoured to be national ambassadors for the Army Cadet Force (ACF) and we have made it our mission in life to support young people and together live by the ACF mantra, ‘To Inspire To Achieve’.”

No stranger to challenges, Sally has several Guinness World Records to her name and once ran 100 kilometres across the Gobi Desert in Mongolia dressed as a ‘Jaffa orange’ for SSAFA.

On this occasion there will be a small group of runners joining her down the mine for the challenge. Sally and Jordan will be undertaking this record attempt in their role as Army Cadet Ambassadors.

If you would like to help support the runners in their fundraising for SSAFA please visit their donation page at: https://bit.ly/3imrR9F

They are looking to raise up to £15,000 for the military charities if they can.

Alongside the underground marathon, the runners wanted to support the education of cadets and adult volunteers that make the ACF the “best youth organisation in the world,” in their opinion.

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, has been providing lifelong support to UK forces and their families since 1885.

In 2019, their teams of volunteers and employees helped more than 85,000 people in need, the currently serving, both regulars and reserves, veterans from the Second World War and those who have served in more recent conflicts, as well as their families.

Further information on the charity can be found at: https://bit.ly/2Gbfl00