A WOMAN who works in York has braved a head shave to support a local mental health charity.

Chloe Smith works as a business administrator at Support Solutions Homecare in the city.

After thinking about it for a few months, Chloe decided that she wanted to raise funds for the MIND charity by shaving her head.

She said: “I had been thinking on and off about shaving my head for months prior to creating my donation page.

“I felt if I didn’t do it now because I was worried about what people would think or how I’d look, then I would never do it at all.”

From reading articles and watching videos, Chloe saw other women describing it as “a very freeing, liberating, and empowering thing to do.”

Chloe went on to say: “I came to the conclusion that as a woman, my hair does not define who I am.

“Your beauty is not defined by your hair, but by your confidence.”

Chloe chose to raise funds for Mind as during lockdown and throughout the whole Covid-19 pandemic, people’s mental health has been affected in one way or another, including hers.

She said that she wanted to give something back so that Mind can continue to support those who need it during these difficult times.

A spokesperson for her employer said: “We are very proud of what Chloe has done.

“Chloe started with us as a business administrator apprentice over two years ago and is now part of our very active recruitment into care team.”

Chloe set herself a fundraising target of £300, which she has now smashed by more than doubling the amount.

On the donations, Chloe said: “Thanks to everyone who has donated and shared my posts.”

Her donation page remains open at: https://bit.ly/3nao7M5