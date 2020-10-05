A smash-hit live stage show, which has sold out arenas around the globe, is heading to North Yorkshire for its only outdoor date in the UK.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World, billed as the largest drag show of all time, takes to the stage at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Sunday June 20.

The show mixes music, comedy and lavish set pieces to create the biggest, brashest party night of the year.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World sees an experiment gone wrong which sends Drag Race judge and Strictly Come Dancing star Michelle Visage spiralling through time with no way of returning “home”.

The audience will join newly crowned Season 12 Drag Race winner Jaida Essence Hall, Asia O’Hara, Kameron Michaels, Plastique Tiara, Vanessa Vanjie and Yvie Oddly, along with stars from the latest US, UK, and Canadian Seasons, as they journey through history in the hope they will find their way back to the present day.

The Scarborough OAT date is one of three shows in the UK which have been added to the European leg of the World Tour and is presented by Cuffe and Taylor and US-based Voss Events.

OAT programmer Peter Taylor said: “The demand for tickets across the UK and Europe has been phenomenal.

“The show is always a huge hit and we are really looking forward to be working with the Voss Events team to present what will be an outrageously entertaining evening on the beautiful Yorkshire coast.

“This is going to be an unmissable party night and arguably the most lavish production we have staged at Scarborough OAT since we welcomed Britney Spears and Kylie to the venue! If you like a great night out with friends you will not want to miss this!”

Tickets go on general sale from www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com at 9am Friday October 9.