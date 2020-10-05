NORTH Yorkshire drivers who break speed limits and don’t wear seatbelts should face higher penalties with the money raised from the fines being put towards road safety, according to a new survey.

Nearly 4,000 people from across York and North Yorkshire responded to the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners’ (APCC) research as part of 66,000 nationwide.

The findings from the North Yorkshire Police force area include:

• 51 per cent say they witness traffic offences on the roads where they live every day, with a further 24 per cent seeing them at least once a week

• Less than half would describe the roads in their community as safe (37 per cent safe, eight per cent very safe)

• Eight in ten (79 per cent) say they would support more enforcement of road traffic offences.

Two-thirds of respondents to the survey from York and North Yorkshire either agreed or agreed strongly that fixed penalty notices for road traffic offences like speeding and failure to wear a seatbelt (currently £100) should be increased in line with other serious offences like driving while using a handheld mobile phone (currently £200).

Meanwhile, 86 per cent agreed that some of the money raised through fixed penalty notices should be reinvested into enforcement and road safety measures to deny criminals the use of the roads - presently money from speed camera fines goes to central government for general expenditure rather than directly to police.

The nationwide survey’s findings mirrored those in North Yorkshire and was the largest ever conducted by the APCC. The results have been used to try and influence a Department for Transport (DfT) consultation on roads policing which closes today (Monday, October 5).

Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Thank you to those who had their say on road safety and roads policing in this survey. I know that offences like speeding, not wearing seatbelts and using mobile phones behind the wheel present huge challenges for communities across North Yorkshire and York, especially in rural areas.

“The responses to the survey both here and nationwide show a strong public desire for more enforcement to catch those breaking the law on our roads, greater penalties to deter those who flout the rules and more ringfencing of the fines levied to put towards greater detection of criminals and investment in road safety.

“I look forward to hearing the Department for Transport’s response to this survey and the wider consultation on roads policing and hope they listen to your views.”