SIXTEEN coronavirus cases have been confirmed in three villages to the west of York - Poppleton, Rufforth & Askham.
The cases were recorded in the area during the period from September 24 to 30, according to Public Health England.
Fifteen cases were confirmed in Clifton Without & Skelton,and 12 in Heworth North & Stockton and Osbaldwick.
Ten were confirmed in Fulford, Heslington & University, eight in Heworth South & The Groves, Rawcliffe & Clifton South and the city centre and seven in Bishopthorpe & Copmanthorpe, Holgate East and South Bank & Dringhouses.
Six were confirmed in Clifton North, Haxby and New Earswick, with five in Acomb, Dunnington, Elvington & Wheldrake, Holgate West and Westfield, Chapelfields & Foxwood.
Outside of York, 14 cases have been confirmed in Pocklington and 11 in Stamford Bridge & Sutton Upon Derwent.