A FURTHER 109 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed tonight in York - and 239 in North Yorkshire.
But Public Health England PHE), which revealed the huge daily increases, said such figures were 'artificially high.'
It said an issue was identified overnight on Friday 2 in the automated process that transferred positive cases data to PHE, which had now been resolved.
It said the cases published yesterday and today included 15,841 additional cases with specimen dates between September 25 and October 2, and were therefore artificially high for England and the UK.
The 109 extra cases in the City of York Council area takes the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,507, or 715.5 per 100,000 population.
The 239 extra cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area took the total to 4,205, or 680.4 per 100,000 population.
The East Riding of Yorkshire Council area saw an increase of 96 to 2,282, or 668.9 per 100,000 population.
