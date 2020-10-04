THE heavy rainfall has led to flood alerts being issued for the River Ouse.
Riverside floodgates are being closed in the city, and the Foss Barrier is in operation.
In an alert issued at 11.17am, the Environment Agency said: “The River Ouse in York is rising in response to prolonged heavy rainfall upstream in the dales overnight.
“The current level of the River Ouse at the Viking Recorder in York is 1.53 metres and rising. No further significant rainfall is expected today, however, our current forecasts indicate that the river will continue to rise slowly during the rest of today, Sunday 4th October.
“The Foss Barrier is operational, and riverside floodgates in York will be closed. Avoid low lying paths around the river which may be affected by rising levels.”
The Ouse is expected to peak at 3.08m at 12.45am tomorrow (Monday, 5 October), which means property flooding is possible.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment