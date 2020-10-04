ELIGIBLE homeowners and landlords can now apply for a grant to help pay for energy-saving measures to keep homes warmer and reduce fuel bills.

The Government’s new Green Homes Grant scheme allows homeowners to apply for grants of up to £5,000 for making certain improvements including fitting insulation. Householders with lower incomes could receive up to £10,000. Homeowners and private sector landlords can apply.

Cllr Denise Craghill, Executive Member for Housing and Safer Neighbourhoods at City of York Council, said:

“This is a great opportunity for residents to make a start on improving the energy efficiency of their homes – for warmer homes, lower bills and to make their contribution to tackling climate change. I would strongly urge all residents to speak to the Simple Energy Advice Line before putting in their application in order to ensure they are making the most effective use of the grants on offer. The council is also working with York Community Energy and others to offer locally based support for householders embarking on energy efficiency retrofit including access to ‘Whole House Assessments’ – see more at www.yorkcommunityenergy.org.uk

“Successful applicants for the Green Homes Grant will be sent a voucher of up to £5,000 to cover up to two-thirds of the cost of energy efficiency and low carbon heat improvements to homes. Bigger grants are available for homeowners if they or a member of their household receives one of the qualifying benefits, and the grant will cover 100% of the cost of the improvements up to £10,000.”

Cllr Paula Widdowson, Executive Member for Environment and Climate Change, added: “This Government scheme is a fantastic way to help home-owners and landlords transition to sustainable energy, and builds upon the work already done by the council to insulate homes across the city.

“As the winter months approach, people will be spending more time indoors which will impact both the cost of heating and the accompanying carbon emissions. I urge those eligible for the grant to apply and take this opportunity to transition to a cheaper and more sustainable home heating and insulation.

“To achieve our ambitious carbon emission reduction goal, we must work together and support residents and landlords in reducing carbon emissions across the city.”

For queries about the scheme please call the Simple Energy Advice line on 0800 444202 from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday and Saturday to Sunday 9am to 5pm or find out more at www.gov.uk/apply-green-homes-grant.