A PROTEST in York city centre is scheduled tomorrow to mark World Habitat Day and the need to reduce, reuse and recycle waste.
The event, organised by Ana Silverio, will be used to bring awareness and instigate thought about the importance of recycling and our responsibility towards the environment.
She said: "If you go for a walk on public spaces, such as along the River Ouse, you will come across many empty (or half-full) plastic bottles, cans, cups etc that people leave behind.
"On Monday, I will bring to the Exhibition Square (York Art Gallery), in a reusable bag, some recycle items I collected.
At 1 pm I will start placing them on the floor and exposing them."
