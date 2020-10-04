AN ACTOR from York is playing the leading role in an ITV television show.

Donna Preston, 34 originally from York, is staring in the second serious of Hey Tracey.

Donna, who attended York College to study Performing Arts, before going on to study at Drama School, plays a virtual robot in the show.

Hey Tracey! is a quiz show where celebrities play to win cash for members of the public... with some unpredictable consequences.

In real life, if you don't know the answer to a question you can ask Siri or Alexa. In this show, unfortunately, you're stuck with Tracey.

The shows prospectus reads: "If our celebrities don't know the answer to host Joel Dommett's unusual questions, they can say "Hey Tracey!" and enlist the help of his very own virtual assistant. But forget your high-end Silicon Valley artificial intelligence - Tracey was thrown together by some sixth formers in the late '90s as part of their technology coursework... and she can usually be found tucking into a pie or painting her nails.

"Each time our celebs summon her help, Tracey can connect them with someone in the real world that might be able to help. Less phone-a-friend, more like comedy cold calling. And that means everyone from dog groomers to massage parlours, piano tuners to equine dentists, roadside burger vans to reptile houses.

"So, if our celebrities want to win big, they'd better make sure they say... "Hey, Tracey!"