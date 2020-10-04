TWO fitness fanatics have set up a new gym in York that seeks to create a community atmosphere.
Kerry Walker and Jess Baker have launched Tribe Fitness at Clifton Moor, York.
The two, who have worked in personal fitness for several years, said they also specialise in mental health and rehabilitation.
Kerry said: "We want to make a real community atmosphere at our gym.
"Lots of people have anxiety when going to the gym so by making it as open and as friendly as possible, we hope it will attract lots of locals.
"We love getting to know our clients and helping them with their fitness journeys.
"We have a range of classes and specialise to people's needs and often ask for feedback to see how we can make the gym better for them."
The site, which was originally scheduled to open in March managed to finally welcome customers in July."
