UP TO 4,000 Selby residents are still on the furlough scheme and face a 'jobs cliff edge' in a few weeks time, the Labour Party has said.
The Government’s furlough scheme is due to expire at the end of this month.
And new analysis by Labour reveals that the 4,000 people in Selby still on furlough are now living under localised restrictions.
Labour said the Chancellor's Winter Economy plan - announced last month - had failed to deliver an economic package to protect businesses and jobs most at risk from a second wave.
Labour’s Shadow Chancellor, Anneliese Dodds, urged Rishi Sunak to use his party conference speech to “get a grip of this crisis before it’s too late”.
Anneliese Dodds said:“The Government’s failure to get a functioning track, trace and isolate system working means large swathes of the country, including in the North West, are now under additional restrictions and face a jobs cliff edge.
“Labour urged the Chancellor to introduce a wage support scheme that incentivised employers to keep more staff on. However, he ignored these calls and now nearly a million jobs are at risk when the furlough scheme ends in a few weeks’ time.
“Rishi Sunak must get a grip of the jobs crisis before it’s too late. If he doesn’t, Britain risks an unemployment crisis greater than we have seen in decades – and Rishi Sunak’s name will be all over it.”